US: At least three killed, eight injured after shooting in Texas parking lot

Around 11 people were shot in Fort Worth, Texas, United States, on Tuesday (July 4) out of which three people have been killed, said the American media reports citing the police. The shooting incident took place just before midnight and the officers said they were responding to gunfire in a parking lot in the Texas city's southwest Como neighbourhood.

According to reports, one person was pronounced dead at the scene while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The condition of those eight injured was not immediately known, as of Tuesday morning. Among the 11 people shot, police believed ten victims were adults and one other is a minor.

Fort Worth Police Sergeant Jason Spencer told the press that there was a "large crowd gathering" when the shooting began just before midnight. According to media reports, the shooting occurred during the celebration of "ComoFest".

"We had a shooting. It appears that we had multiple victims that were shot. Probably three of them were transported to Harris Southwest," said Fort Worth Police Department's Captain Shawn Murray, as quoted by CNN.

He added, "Five more victims were transported to John Peter Smith." Similarly, Murray also said there was a large crowd in the neighbourhood when police responded.

"Traditionally, the Como neighborhood, July 3 is their big celebration," said Murray. He added, "They have their parade, and July 3 in the evening, they gather up as a neighborhood and come together."

The police have also said that it is "too early to tell" why the shooting occurred and if it was gang related, a domestic dispute, or something else. Additionally, no suspects have been identified in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story...More to follow.

