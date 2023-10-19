Top 10 world news: PM Modi pledges humanitarian aid to Palestinians, UK PM wants Israel to 'win', and more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday (Oct 19) and reiterated India's stance on the Israel-Palestine issue. In other news, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak became the latest world leader to visit Israel in the wake of its war with Hamas.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday (Oct 19) and reiterated India's stance on the Israel-Palestine issue.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak became the latest world leader to visit Israel in the wake of its war with Hamas. Sunak met his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in a staunch show of support for the war-ravaged nation.

Israeli soldiers have reportedly found North Korea-made artillery from Hamas militants, indicating Pyongyang’s involvement in the illegal supply of weapons to militant groups as a way to fund its nuclear weapons programme.

At least seven Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces across the West Bank, on Thursday (Oct 19) according to the Palestinian health ministry.

A team of scientists collected fish samples from the port town near Japan’s crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, on Thursday (Oct 19) for the first time since the release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea.

Two US military bases in eastern Syria came under drone attacks reportedly launched by Iran-backed groups. Lebanon's Iran-aligned Al Mayadeen TV on Thursday reported (Oct 19) a drone attack on the Al-Tanf base near Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan, and a missile attack on the Conoco base in the countryside of the northern Deir al-Zor region.

The Gaza hospital attack is being widely condemned by world leaders and human rights activists alike. Joining the voices now is Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Prize winner who condemned the horrific incident that led to the killing of hundreds of Palestinians.

A Pakistani court on Thursday granted bail to the country’s exiled former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, clearing legal hurdles ahead of his potential return to the South Asian nation.

India's External Affairs Ministry, on Thursday (Oct 19), said that the present situation in Gaza is unfavourable for an evacuation and the four Indian citizens stranded in the conflict-torn region will be repatriated as soon as New Delhi gets a chance.