Hamas used North Korea-made weapons in its attack against Israel: Report

Israeli soldiers have reportedly found North Korea-made artillery from Hamas militants, indicating Pyongyang’s involvement in the illegal supply of weapons to militant groups as a way to fund its nuclear weapons programme.

Although the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) is yet to make an official statement, AP news agency reported that Israeli forces seized an F-7 rocket-propelled grenade—a shoulder-fired weapon that fighters typically use against armoured vehicles—from the battlefield.

The report further states the weapon was first used when Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on October 7.

The confirmation first came from South Korean officials on Tuesday (Oct 17) who based their assertions on a military analysis of media photos and video of the Hamas attacks.

The officials identified the terrorists using F-7 rocket-propelled grenade launchers, which they claimed is another name for North Korea’s RPG-7 launcher.

North Korea supplying weapons to fund its weapons programme

“Hamas is believed to be directly or indirectly linked to North Korea in various areas, such as the weapons trade, tactical guidance and training,” a senior member of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, who did not want to be named, told reporters at a special press briefing in Seoul, reported the Yonhap news agency.

The official further claimed that North Korean-made 122mm multiple rocket launchers and artillery shells were also found on the Israel-Gaza border.

“There is a possibility that North Korea could use Hamas' attack methods [in the event of] a surprise invasion of South Korea," he said.

Moreover, Hamas has previously released many propaganda videos and photos showing its fighters with North Korea’s Bulsae guided anti-tank missile, reports AP news agency.

North Korea denies claims

A militant video examined by the AP showed one fighter carrying the F-7. Weapons seized by the Israeli military and shown to journalists also included that red stripe and other design elements matching the F-7.

Pyongyang, however, last week through its state-run KCNA news agency dismissed claims that Hamas used its weapons as “a groundless and false rumour” orchestrated by the United States.

Not only in the Hamas-Israel war, the West also suspects that North Korea has supplied ammunition, artillery shells and rockets to Russia for its war on Ukraine.

Last week, the White House said that North Korea recently delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)