Satellite images show Gaza's Al-Ahli hospital before and after rocket strike

A rocket strike on Gaza's Al-Ahli hospital killed hundreds of people and injured many on Tuesday (Oct 17). Palestinian statement said that around 500 died, but some reports claimed the toll was around 200.

The health ministry in Gaza claimed that an Israeli air strike had hit the Christian-run Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza City. Israel denied it was responsible, pinning the blame on Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad from inside Gaza.

Islamic Jihad has said that Israel was trying to evade responsibility for the deaths. "We therefore affirm that the accusations put forward by the enemy are false and baseless," the group said.

This handout satellite picture courtesy of Maxar Technologies taken on October 18, 2023, shows the aftermath of a strike on Al-Ahli Hospital and the surrounding area in Gaza City, on October 17, 2023. Credit: AFP.

Now, satellite images show the before and after of the hospital, which tells the impact of the blast and the extent of the destruction. The news agency Reuters verified the images and their date and location.

Palestinian officials blame an Israeli air strike for the explosion that turned into a fireball.

Meanwhile, Israel says the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad militant group, which denies blame.

US President Joe Biden has since backed Israel's account that it is not behind the strike, which led to global condemnation and street protests across Arab nations.

Watch this report: × Images of the hospital after the strike published by the Maxar satellite monitoring group show the hospital buildings mainly appeared to be intact.

Maxar said their images reveal "a probable discoloured blast area in the main parking area of the hospital compound" with no "significant structural damage to the adjacent buildings".

The Israel-Hamas conflict started when Hamas militants on October 7 stormed out of Gaza and across the border into southern Israel, killing more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Israel waged a war, calling it the retaliatory action against Hamas. At least 3,478 people have been killed so far.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

