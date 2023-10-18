ugc_banner

Gaza hospital blast: Israel releases 'evidence' to blame militants for 'misfired' rocket

Gaza CityEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Oct 18, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

People search through debris outside the site of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza on October 18, 2023 in the aftermath of an overnight strike there. Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

An Israeli military spokesman said the evidence confirms that the explosion at the hospital in Gaza was caused by an 'Islamic Jihad rocket that misfired'. The IDF also alleged that the number of casualties has been inflated.

The Israeli army on Wednesday (Oct 17) said it had credible "evidence" that Hamas militants were responsible for the blast on a hospital in Gaza. The strike triggered global condemnation and sparked protests across the Middle East. 

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released the findings of a detailed probe into the alleged attack, claiming that the strike was not done by them. 

Citing the aerial footage analysis, the IDF alleged that the number of casualties has been inflated.

trending now

The Israel Army showed before and after footage and said nearby buildings suffered no structural damage or cratering which would have been seen in case of any aerial munition. 

To support their claims of misfiring, IDF released an audio recording of Hamas operatives who were apparently talking about a misfired rocket causing the hospital blast. 

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media. 

Watch this video: 

×
×

US President Joe Biden, who is visiting Israel, echoed what Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on the blast that, according to Palestinian officials, killed around 500 people and injured many. Notably, the official death toll is not confirmed yet. 

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a press conference in Tel Aviv, "The evidence — which we are sharing with you all — confirms that the explosion at the hospital in Gaza was caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket that misfired." 

Hagari said, "There was no IDF (Israeli army) fire by land, sea or air that hit the hospital." 

"Our radar system tracked missiles fired by terrorists in Gaza at the time of the explosion and the trajectory analysis of the rockets shows the rockets were fired in close proximity to the hospital," he added. 

The strike led to claims and counterclaims as the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which runs the territory, blamed Israel. 

Hamas fired back at Israel's latest comments about the strike, saying "its outrageous lies do not deceive anyone". 

In a statement, Hamas said that Israel "is directly responsible for this horrific massacre which was carried out... with American weapons only the occupation possesses". 

Biden-Netanyahu meet 

After landing in Tel Aviv, Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that Hamas had brought "only suffering". Interestingly, he also blamed the hospital attack on the "other team", meaning the Palestinian militants. 

"I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. And based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," Biden said. 

"But there's a lot of people out there not sure so we have to overcome a lot of things," Biden added.  

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

author

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

RELATED

Six airports evacuated in France after 'threats of attack'

Tourists at Queen Elizabeth National Park killed in ambush during safari

US foils drone attack on troops in Iraq, hours after Gaza hospital blast

Topics