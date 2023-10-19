'Situation in Gaza difficult for evacuation,' says government on Indians stranded in conflict-torn region

India's External Affairs Ministry, on Thursday (Oct 19), said that the present situation in Gaza is unfavourable for an evacuation and the four Indian citizens stranded in the conflict-torn region will be repatriated as soon as New Delhi gets a chance.

"The situation in Gaza is difficult for any evacuation but if we get a chance, we will get them out," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"One of them is in the West Bank," he said.

Further condemning the unprecedented attack on Israel, Bagchi said that there for now there were no reports of any Indian casualty from Gaza.

He said that one Indian who was wounded in the attack has been receiving medical treatment and is now in stable condition.

MEA calls for strict observance of humanitarian law

India called for strict observance of international humanitarian law after a strike on a hospital in Gaza claimed the lives of many.

Bagchi during the press briefing said that India is concerned over civilian casualties and the prevailing humanitarian situation in the war-struck region.

"We would urge strict observance of international humanitarian law," he said.

"You have seen the Prime Minister's tweet. PM has expressed his concern over the death of civilians and extended his condolences to the families. India condemns all forms of violence," Bagchi said. #WATCH | Delhi: On the Israel-Palestine issue, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "...You would have seen the comments, the tweets as well as statement from Prime Minister...We have strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack on Israel. The international community must… pic.twitter.com/CavDBELDAS — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2023 ×

He also called the international community to stand together in "combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." #WATCH | Delhi: On operation Ajay, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "1200 Indians have come back in five flights under operation Ajay, including 18 Nepali nationals..." pic.twitter.com/rC9Kh8zpvp — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2023 ×

"There was also the issue of Palestine and on that, we have reiterated our position in favour of direct negotiations for establishing a two-state solution. We have also expressed our concern about the civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation. We would urge the strict observance of international humanitarian law," he further added.

Speaking about Operation Ajay, Bagchi said, "Till now, 1200 people have come back in 5 flights from Israel. 18 Nepalese have also come back."

As per the Gaza Health Ministry, over 3,300 people have been killed and over 12,000 injured in Gaza since the war began.

Around 1400 people in Israel have been killed and 3,800 wounded in the unprecedented attack launched by the militant group Hamas since Oct 7.

(With inputs from agencies)



