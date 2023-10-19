Sunak wants Israel to 'win', condemns 'Nazi' Hamas while increasing aid for Palestinians

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak became the latest world leader to visit Israel in the wake of its war with Hamas. Sunak met his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in a staunch show of support for the war-ravaged nation.

The situation in the West Asian region remains unpredictable and the death toll continues to rise, with the latest being 3,780 killed in Gaza, which includes over a thousand children, as per reports.

The talks between Sunak and Netanyahu were wide-ranging with the UK backing Israel's right to defend itself, a renewed support for Palestinians, unlocking humanitarian routes for Gazan aid, a rebuke for the Hamas attack, and his deepest condolences for the lives taken in the war.

Britain increased aid for Palestinians by 10 million pounds ($12.18 million). This came as Sunak also supported Israel in its decision to "go after Hamas" calling the Palestinian militant group the new "Nazis".

Sunak welcomed Israel's decision to let the aid flow into Gaza and said, "I'm proud to stand here with you. In Israel's darkest hour as your friend. We will stand with you in solidarity. We will stand with your people and we also want you to win."

The British leader also urged Israel to make sure civilians do not bear the brunt of the tragedy that is unfolding after the Hamas attack.

"I know that you are taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians in direct contrast to the terrorists of Hamas which seeks to put civilians in harm's way," Sunak said following a meeting with Netanyahu in Jerusalem. He called the turn of events as “darkest hour" after the brutal attack by the militant group and the fallout at the Gaza hospital.

During a joint press conference, Sunak said the UK “absolutely supports Israel's right to defend itself in line with international law." But he did not fall short of addressing the rights of Palestinians saying they are also “victims of the Hamas".

“I am sorry to be here in such terrible circumstances. In the last two weeks, this country has gone through something that no country, no people should have to endure, least of all Israel...I want to share the deep condolences of the British people and stress that we absolutely support Israel's right to defend itself in line with international law, to go after Hamas," Sunak said.

This comes as US President Joe Biden also held a meeting with the Israeli prime minister and backed Israel in its fight against the terror attack. In one of the significant developments, Biden had noted that the missile attack on the Gaza hospital was done by the “other team" and not Israel. This continues to be a subject of debate.

(With inputs from agencies)