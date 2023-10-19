Modi pledges humanitarian aid to Palestinians in talks with President Abbas

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday (Oct 19). Indian prime minister reiterated India's stance on the Israel-Palestine issue. It is worth noting that India has "strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack on Israel" and is "in favour of direct negotiations for establishing a two-state solution."

In a post on X social media platform, Modi wrote, "Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences for the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue."

Indian PM, days after Hamas' attack on Israel, spoke with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and showed his support for the West Asian nation which witnessed the killing of thousands of its civilians. India and Israel are long-standing allies and the leaders of both nations share great camaraderie.

“I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”, the prime minister had posted at the time.

India has already flagged concerns over growing civilian casualties and urged for international humanitarian laws to be adhered to. In order to assist the Indians stranded in Israel, MEA set up a 24-hour control room and launched Operation Ajay to bring them back to India.

The outrage in the Israel-Hamas war has mounted significantly after an inhumane attack on a Gaza hospital which left many dead and injured. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released a recording of an alleged intercepted conversation between two Hamas militants and lamented that the deadly strike on the hospital occurred by a projectile fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). However, PIJ has denied any involvement and instead accused Israel of the attack on the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies)