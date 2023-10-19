'Any help from New Delhi is welcome' for release of over 200 hostages, says Israel envoy to India

Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, spoke about India-Israeli ties amid the ongoing war in West Asia. He also discussed how New Delhi can help to free hostages taken by Hamas, a Palestine-based militant group which has been designated a terrorist organisation by many countries including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Hamas launched unprecedented attacks on Israel on Oct 7, killing hundreds of people. Israel waged a war, calling it a retaliatory action. Massive destruction has been reported and hundreds of people have been killed on both sides.

While speaking to Indian Express, Gilon weighed in on Israel's expectations from India, an old ally, in the war against Hamas. He said that Israel was "moved that the first reaction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi came on the same afternoon, even before the full picture was out".

Gilon added PM Modi again "expressed solidarity" after speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a few days later. He said, "Not just the Indian PM, we have got a show of support from all levels here — officials, ministers, civil society, and even people on social media."

Gilon also stated that Israel would welcome any help from India for the release of over 200 Israeli hostages, including several foreign nationals. When Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7, they also took many people as hostages, who are still being held by the Hamas militants.

Indian PM Modi condemned the terrorist attack and expressed his support for Israel during a call with his Israeli counterpart. Taking to social media platform X, Modi said that India stands "firmly with Israel in this difficult hour".

PM Modi condemned the blast on a hospital in Gaza, which according to Palestinian authority killed around 500 people. The Indian prime minister said that he was "deeply shocked" and added that the perpetrators must face justice.

"Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible," Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

