Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Biden says Egypt to open Gaza crossing for up to 20 aid trucks

WION Web Team
Tel AvivUpdated: Oct 19, 2023, 02:26 AM IST

Israel-Hamas war: The first image shows a demonstration in Tel Aviv demanding the release of Israeli hostages captured by Hamas, alongside the image of US President Joe Biden with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu upon former's wartime visit to Israel — and a dove flying over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes in southern Gaza Photograph:(Agencies)

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: The attack at a Gaza hospital that killed over 500 Palestinians continues to be the top flashpoint of the state of war in Israel, even after US President Joe Biden standing alongside Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu to assert that it was Palestinian Islamic Jihad and not the state of Israel whose missile attack led to the deadliest civilian casualty event in the war so far. The war that began Oct. 7 after Hamas launched the worst attack on Jewish people since the end of second world war, has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE news updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu green-flagged the humanitarian aid into southern Gaza via Egypt on the condition that it doesn't reach Hamas. The development, which was first teased by US State Secretary Antony Blinken on October 17, came following a request from the US President Joe Biden who was on a wartime visit to Israel.

But Biden could not reap enough fruits of what has been the riskiest of all foreign visits he has had so far.  Spotlight was thrown on Washington's waning political capital after Jordan called off four-way leader summit with Biden, alongside the leaders of Egypt and Palestine Authority. The summit was called off following the deadliest civilian casualty event at a Gaza Strip hospital which stoked anti-West protests in the capitals across West Asia.

Meanwhile, the pressure is mounting on Israel's wartime government as nearly 200 Israeli citizens remain the captives of Hamas since October 7.

19 Oct 2023, 2:25 (IST)
Biden says Egypt to open Gaza crossing for up to 20 aid trucks

US President Joe Biden said that Egypt will open Gaza crossing for up to 20 aid trucks.

19 Oct 2023, 1:50 (IST)
Iran accuses US of being 'partner in crime' to Israel

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday (October 18) that the explosion which struck a hospital in Gaza on October 17  was an Israeli attack which, he added, marked the beginning of the end of the 'Zionist regime'.

Addressing a large crowd of protesters supporting Palestinians in Tehran, Raisi also accused US President Joe Biden and the United States of being a 'partner in the crimes' of Israel.

19 Oct 2023, 1:19 (IST)
US President Joe Biden appeals for calm, asks Israelis ‘not to get consumed by rage’

While expressing solidarity with Israel over the recent deaths caused by Hamas militants, US President Joe Biden reminded Israelis “not to get consumed by rage” and said that “it's important sometimes to take a step back and remember what we all are - human beings created with dignity and purpose.”

19 Oct 2023, 1:17 (IST)
Israel to let aid into Gaza via Egypt, announces Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel would allow aid into Gaza through Egypt, announced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Wednesday (Oct 18). The statement said that only items like "food, water and medicine" would be permitted into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

