Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Biden says Egypt to open Gaza crossing for up to 20 aid trucks

Israel-Hamas war LIVE news updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu green-flagged the humanitarian aid into southern Gaza via Egypt on the condition that it doesn't reach Hamas. The development, which was first teased by US State Secretary Antony Blinken on October 17, came following a request from the US President Joe Biden who was on a wartime visit to Israel.

But Biden could not reap enough fruits of what has been the riskiest of all foreign visits he has had so far. Spotlight was thrown on Washington's waning political capital after Jordan called off four-way leader summit with Biden, alongside the leaders of Egypt and Palestine Authority. The summit was called off following the deadliest civilian casualty event at a Gaza Strip hospital which stoked anti-West protests in the capitals across West Asia.

Meanwhile, the pressure is mounting on Israel's wartime government as nearly 200 Israeli citizens remain the captives of Hamas since October 7.

Families of hostages now protesting in central Tel Aviv @WIONews pic.twitter.com/6RufMNVvFY — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 18, 2023 ×

