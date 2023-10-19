Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Biden says Egypt to open Gaza crossing for up to 20 aid trucks
Israel-Hamas war LIVE news updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu green-flagged the humanitarian aid into southern Gaza via Egypt on the condition that it doesn't reach Hamas. The development, which was first teased by US State Secretary Antony Blinken on October 17, came following a request from the US President Joe Biden who was on a wartime visit to Israel.
But Biden could not reap enough fruits of what has been the riskiest of all foreign visits he has had so far. Spotlight was thrown on Washington's waning political capital after Jordan called off four-way leader summit with Biden, alongside the leaders of Egypt and Palestine Authority. The summit was called off following the deadliest civilian casualty event at a Gaza Strip hospital which stoked anti-West protests in the capitals across West Asia.
Meanwhile, the pressure is mounting on Israel's wartime government as nearly 200 Israeli citizens remain the captives of Hamas since October 7.
Families of hostages now protesting in central Tel Aviv @WIONews pic.twitter.com/6RufMNVvFY— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 18, 2023
US President Joe Biden said that Egypt will open Gaza crossing for up to 20 aid trucks.
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday (October 18) that the explosion which struck a hospital in Gaza on October 17 was an Israeli attack which, he added, marked the beginning of the end of the 'Zionist regime'.
Addressing a large crowd of protesters supporting Palestinians in Tehran, Raisi also accused US President Joe Biden and the United States of being a 'partner in the crimes' of Israel.
While expressing solidarity with Israel over the recent deaths caused by Hamas militants, US President Joe Biden reminded Israelis “not to get consumed by rage” and said that “it's important sometimes to take a step back and remember what we all are - human beings created with dignity and purpose.”
Israel would allow aid into Gaza through Egypt, announced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Wednesday (Oct 18). The statement said that only items like "food, water and medicine" would be permitted into the besieged Palestinian enclave.
