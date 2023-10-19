After Biden, Rishi Sunak takes off for wartime Israel visit first, and then wider region
Israel-Hamas war: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intends to achieve what US President Joe Biden could not following his recently concluded visit to Israel. Sunak's schedule includes engagements with leaders in the wider region apart from the ones in Israel.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took off to Israel for talks with its his Israeli counterpart. Sunak will then travel to other countries in the region for further discussions, Downing Street announced.
The Downing Street, however, did not specify which other leaders Sunak will engage with. Instead, it mentioned that the UK Prime Minister will travel "to a number of other regional capitals", whose details have not been released due to security reasons.
In Israel, Sunak will meet with PM Netanyahu as well as the country’s President, Isaac Herzog, on Thursday.
