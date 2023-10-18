US President Joe Biden appeals for calm, asks Israelis ‘not to get consumed by rage’

While expressing solidarity with Israel over the recent deaths caused by Hamas militants, US President Joe Biden reminded Israelis “not to get consumed by rage” and said that “it's important sometimes to take a step back and remember what we all are - human beings created with dignity and purpose.”

In an address in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other members of the war cabinet, Biden appealed for calm as the death toll continued to rise in both Israel and Gaza.

Majority of Palestinians not with Hamas

"I caution this. While you feel that rage, don't be consumed by it. After 9/11, we were enraged in the United States. While we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes," he said.

“Wartime decisions are never clear or easy,” he said.

"There's always a cost. But it requires being deliberate. It requires asking very hard questions. It requires clarity about the objectives and an honest assessment about whether the path you're on will achieve those objectives," he added.

Biden also stressed that the "majority" of Palestinians are not with Hamas, and added that they are also "suffering greatly”.

"The vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas. Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people," he said.

"Hamas uses innocents, innocent families in Gaza as human shields, putting their command centres, their weapons and the communications tunnels in residential areas. The Palestinian people are suffering greatly as well," he added.

Mourns Gaza hospital deaths

Talking about the Gaza hospital bombing that left hundreds of people dead, Biden urged Israel to open the Gaza-Egypt border to provide humanitarian assistance.

"The United States unequivocally stands for the protection of civilian life during conflict. And I grieve, I truly grieve for the families who were killed or wounded by this tragedy," he added.

“I asked the Israeli cabinet.. to agree to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza based on the understanding that there will be inspections, and that the aid should go to civilians and not to Hamas," he says.

"Israel agreed the humanitarian assistance can begin to move from Egypt to Gaza," he adds.

Announces aid for Gaza and West Bank

Biden adds he is working with partners in the region, such as Egypt, to "get trucks moving across the border as soon as possible".

He also announces US$100 million "new US funding for humanitarian assistance to both Gaza and the West Bank".



Earlier, starting his address, Biden said, “I have come to Israel with a simple message: You are not alone. As long as the United States stands – and we will stand forever – you will not be alone.”