Biden supports Israel's report on Gaza hospital blast, condemns Hamas

Tel Aviv, IsraelEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Oct 18, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

US President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured), as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photograph:(Reuters)

Biden, during his visit to Israel in a demonstration of solidarity, supported Israel's assertion that Palestinian militants were responsible for a severe hospital strike in Gaza. He also said that Hamas has been a source of "only suffering."

Biden, during his visit to Israel as a show of solidarity, endorsed Israel's claim that Palestinian militants were responsible for a severe hospital strike in Gaza. He further stated that Hamas has caused "only suffering."

"I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. And based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team," Biden said as he met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.)

(With inputs from agencies)

