Biden supports Israel's report on Gaza hospital blast, condemns Hamas
Biden, during his visit to Israel as a show of solidarity, endorsed Israel's claim that Palestinian militants were responsible for a severe hospital strike in Gaza. He further stated that Hamas has caused "only suffering."
"I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. And based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team," Biden said as he met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.
(More to follow)
