US foils drone attack on troops in Iraq, hours after Gaza hospital blast

The US military successfully prevented an attack on its troops in Iraq early on Wednesday (Oct 18) by intercepting two one-way drones that were aimed to strike the al Asad air base, where American troops are stationed, Reported Reuters citing two sources. This marks the first such attack on US forces in Iraq in over a year. While the US officials, who provided this information anonymously to Reuters, did not specify who was responsible for the attack, it has raised concerns about potential activity from Iran-backed groups.

This comes amid escalating tensions in the West Asian region due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The drone attack was thwarted hours after a Gaza hospital that claimed to have killed hundreds of individuals brought further instability in the region.

Threats to US bases

In the days leading up to the attack, Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran had threatened to target US interests with missiles and drones if the US intervened in the Israel-Hamas war.

“Our missiles, drones, and special forces are ready to direct qualitative strikes at the American enemy in its bases and disrupt its interests if it intervenes in this battle,” Ahmad “Abu Hussein” al-Hamidawi, head of the Kataib Hezbollah militia, reportedly said in a statement.

This situation has added complexity to US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel, where he intends to show support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

Current US troop presence in Iraq

The United States has 2,500 troops stationed in Iraq, with an additional 900 in neighboring Syria. Their mission is to advise and assist local forces in countering the Islamic State, which had seized significant territory in both countries in 2014.

In previous years, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq had regularly targeted US forces in Iraq and the US embassy in Baghdad with rocket attacks.

Watch | Israel-Palestine War | Iraq: Scores of protesters gather near Baghdad's green zone × The US had previously accused Kataib Hezbollah of conducting attacks on US interests, although the group had denied these claims.