Israel to let aid into Gaza via Egypt, announces Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Story highlights
The statement by the PM's office noted that aid to civilians in the southern Gaza Strip would be allowed "so long as these supplies do not reach Hamas" which rules Gaza.
The statement by the PM's office noted that aid to civilians in the southern Gaza Strip would be allowed "so long as these supplies do not reach Hamas" which rules Gaza.
Israel would allow aid into Gaza through Egypt, announced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Wednesday (Oct 18). The statement said that only items like "food, water and medicine" would be permitted into the besieged Palestinian enclave.
"In light of (US) President (Joe) Biden's demand, Israel would not foil the supply of humanitarian aid via Egypt," the prime minister's office said, announcing a cabinet decision.
The statement by the PM's office further noted that aid to civilians in the southern Gaza Strip would be allowed "so long as these supplies do not reach Hamas" which rules Gaza.
trending now
(With inputs from agencies)
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.