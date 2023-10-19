‘Time is OVER,’ Iran warns Israel after deadly strike on Gaza hospital

Iran warned Israel Wednesday (Oct 18) that time was “running out” for the Jewish nation after a strike at a Gaza hospital left hundreds dead, as per a claim by the Gazan authorities.

The warning came from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who posted the threatening message on X.

"After the terrible crime of the Zionist regime in the bombing and massacre of more than 1,000 innocent women and children in the hospital, the time has come for the global unity of humanity against this fake regime more hated than ISIS and its killing machine," Amir-Abdollahian wrote in his post.

He added: "Time is OVER!"

Earlier, he made similar remarks in a TV interview. “Time is running out very fast. If the war crimes against the Palestinians are not immediately stopped, other multiple fronts will open and this is inevitable," he had said.

Israel responded with a meme.

The Israeli embassy to the US posted this Matrix meme to mock the Iranian bellicose warning. pic.twitter.com/iIRCs4rmDV — Embassy of Israel to the USA | #IsraelUSA75 (@IsraelinUSA) October 18, 2023 × IDF denies its role

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) meanwhile has denied having any hand in the strike on the hospital. After an investigation, it claimed Wednesday that the explosion was caused by a rocket misfire by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an armed group affiliated with Hamas.

President Biden of the US, who landed in Israel on Wednesday, also denied Israel's involvement in the hospital blast.

Biden said he reviewed evidence that “strongly suggested” that the other team was involved in the explosion.

"I was outraged by the bombing of the hospital yesterday. Based on what I’ve seen, it was done by the other team. Not you," Biden said to Netanyahu. "But there’s a lot of people out there who are not sure," he added.

IDF releases audio recording

IDF also shared an audio recording of what it claimed were "Hamas terrorists discussing a rocket misfiring by Islamic Jihad".

Watch: Israel-Palestine war: IDF claims rocket that hit Gaza hospital was fired by terrorists × In an English-language briefing, an Israeli military spokesperson said an investigation had "confirmed that there was no IDF (Israel Defence Forces) fire from the land, sea or air that hit the hospital".