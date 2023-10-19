This factory in India's Kerala, with 95 pc women workforce, supplies uniform to Israel Police
Israel's police force has a significant connection to the state of Kerala in India's south. Apart from hosting two major centers of Jewish population in India, namely Kochi and Kozhikode, a Kerala-based company also produces uniforms for the Israeli Police.
Located in Kannur district of the state, about 463 km north of the state capital Thiruvananthapuram and over 2,300 km south of national capital New Delhi, the Maryan Apparel Private Limited reportedly produce 100,000 units of Israeli Police uniforms at an annual average.
Annually, representatives from the Israeli Police also conduct quality assessments at the factory to ensure the uniform standards are met, an India Today report said.
The factory is under the ownership of Thomas Olickal, a Mumbai-based businessman hailing from Kerala.
Israel Police's connect with Kerala
While speaking to India Today publication about the collaboration between the factory and the Israeli Police, Shijin Kumar, the factory's manager, shared that the partnership began eight years ago when an inquiry was initiated by the Israeli authorities to supply Police uniforms for their personnel.
Since then, the factory has consistently provided uniforms to meet their requirements, the India Today report said further.
"We have provided uniforms to the Philippian Army and the government officials of Kuwait earlier. Later, an inquiry from Israel came. The officials from the Israeli police also came down to Kerala and examined how our factory functions before finalising it (agreement for the supply of uniforms)," Shijin said.
"We have successfully delivered the order given to us every year," he added.
The company's initial Kerala outlet was located in the capital Thiruvananthapuram but later relocated to Kannur.
The factory employs approximately 1,500 individuals, with more than 95 per cent of the workforce comprised of women, India Today reported.
