This factory in India's Kerala, with 95 pc women workforce, supplies uniform to Israel Police

Thiruvananthapuram, KeralaEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Oct 19, 2023, 04:01 AM IST

A representative image of Israel Police personnel sourced from Israel's Ministry of Internal Security alongside a screengrab of YouTube video posted by Kannur, Kerala-based Maryan Apparel Private Limited Photograph:(Others)

Story highlights

The factory reportedly employs approximately 1,500 individuals, with more than 95 per cent of the workforce comprised of women.

Israel's police force has a significant connection to the state of Kerala in India's south. Apart from hosting two major centers of Jewish population in India, namely Kochi and Kozhikode, a Kerala-based company also produces uniforms for the Israeli Police. 

Located in Kannur district of the state, about 463 km north of the state capital Thiruvananthapuram and over 2,300 km south of national capital New Delhi, the Maryan Apparel Private Limited reportedly produce 100,000 units of Israeli Police uniforms at an annual average.

Annually, representatives from the Israeli Police also conduct quality assessments at the factory to ensure the uniform standards are met, an India Today report said. 

The factory is under the ownership of Thomas Olickal, a Mumbai-based businessman hailing from Kerala.

Israel Police's connect with Kerala

While speaking to India Today publication about the collaboration between the factory and the Israeli Police, Shijin Kumar, the factory's manager, shared that the partnership began eight years ago when an inquiry was initiated by the Israeli authorities to supply Police uniforms for their personnel. 

Since then, the factory has consistently provided uniforms to meet their requirements, the India Today report said further.

"We have provided uniforms to the Philippian Army and the government officials of Kuwait earlier. Later, an inquiry from Israel came. The officials from the Israeli police also came down to Kerala and examined how our factory functions before finalising it (agreement for the supply of uniforms)," Shijin said.

"We have successfully delivered the order given to us every year," he added.

The company's initial Kerala outlet was located in the capital Thiruvananthapuram but later relocated to Kannur. 

The factory employs approximately 1,500 individuals, with more than 95 per cent of the workforce comprised of women, India Today reported. 

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Mukul is deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment.

He conceived and currently writes The Capitals on WION, a weekly recap of some of the biggest stories from the capitals around the world.

Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from.

