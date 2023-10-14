Indian army studying Israel-Hamas war to draw lessons: Report

The Indian Army is closely observing the ongoing Israel-Hamas war to draw lessons in order to enhance India's defence, said a report in The Hindu. The report, citing defence sources, said that use of power gliders by Hamas militants to cross over to the Israeli side is in particular focus.

“The aerial attacks, especially the use of power gliders, is of particular concern for us. The idea of the study is to quickly draw the lessons relevant to our context,” The Hindu quoted a source as saying.

Use of power gliders was one of the tactics used by Hamas militants during their initial attack on October 7. The gliders enhanced the element of surprise in the Hamas attack as its fighters were able to bypass physical barriers on ground and make their way into Israeli territory unobstructed.

India has for decades combated terrorist threat, particularly cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. Indian security services have had to constantly find ways to thwart terrorist infiltration by keeping up with unorthodox ways often employed by terrorists.

In this light, the Israel-Hamas war is being closely studied by Indian security apparatus.

Another technique used by Hamas in the ongoing war is the use of inexpensive drones to counter costly, conventional military weapons. In one of the video of a Hamas attack, a drone was seen dropping a bomb on Israel's Merkawa tank and destroying it. The tank reportedly costs USD 3 million. Tanks are highly armoured from all sides but are relatively vulnerable from the top.

The report says that Indian Army is observing developments in Israel-Hamas war and also in Ukraine war to procure hardware like counter-drone systems to be ready for a new form of warfare seen rapidly emerging in hotspots across the world.

