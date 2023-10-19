Israel-Palestine war: 5 Hezbollah fighters killed in latest clashes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
The five Hezbollah fighters were killed in clashes along the Lebanese-Israeli borders tensions between Israel and Hezbollah continue to escalate. Hezbollah has announced the death of at least about 10 of its fighters.

