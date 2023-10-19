Malala calls on Israel to let aid for Gaza flow, directs $300K to three charities assisting Palestinians

The Gaza hospital attack is being widely condemned by world leaders and human rights activists alike. Joining the voices now is Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Prize winner who condemned the horrific incident that led to the killing of hundreds of Palestinians. As many continue to await the arrival of humanitarian aid in Gaza, the activist demanded Israel to let the assistance flow into the war-ravaged region.

The Nobel Prize winner also directed $300,000 to three charities in order to lend a helping hand to Palestinians who came under the deadly strike.

In a post on X, she wrote, “I’m horrified to see the bombing of al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza and unequivocally condemn it. I urge the Israeli government to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and reiterate the call for a ceasefire. I am directing $300K to three charities helping Palestinian people under attack."

Also Read | US President Biden meets woman who distracted Hamas gunmen with coffee and cookies, applauds her

This comes as US President Joe Biden assured that Israel agreed to allow humanitarian assistance to reach Gaza from Egypt. However, it will be affirmed that the aid reached civilians and not the Hamas Islamist group.

It is worth noting that Israel stopped sending food, fuel, and water to Gaza after the turmoil that set off in Israel after the October 7 Hamas attack. There are many negotiating parties who are striving hard to bring some sort of a truce to unlock aid to Gazans.

US walking tight diplomatic rope

The US and other countries are walking a tight diplomatic rope to bring an end to the air strikes and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. In the latest, UK PM Rishi Sunak, during a press conference in Jerusalem, told his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, "I want to share the condolences for the people. We absolutely back Israel to defend itself as per international law, to go after against Hamas."

He added, "We recognised the Palestinian people are victims of Hamas as well." Sunak backed Israel on its decision to let aid enter Gaza. The British PM also said that the UK will increase aid for the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Watch | Israel's Iron Dome System: Touted as world's best defence system × Pope Francis has also come forward and made an appeal for peace in these unprecedented times.

He said, “The situation in Gaza is desperate. Please let everything possible be done to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe. The possible widening of the conflict is disturbing. Let the weapons be silenced; let the cry for peace be heard from the poor, from the people, from the children!"

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos. WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×