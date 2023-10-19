Israel's Iron Dome System: Touted as world's best defence system

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Israel claims to have the world's best defence against missiles and rockets it claims to have the world's best intelligence Service as well. The much-hyped and much-touted Iron Dome of the Israelis completely failed against this barrage of very crude rockets that were fired by Hamas. So what exactly is this system of iron dome how does it work and is it really worth the hype?

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos