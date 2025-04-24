Day after India announced strict measures against Pakistan after at least 27 people died in the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan on Thursday (April 24) announced reciprocatory diplomatic measures, calling India's halt of the Indus Treaty 'Act of War'.

'Act of War': Pakistan copies India's diplomatic actions after Pahalgam attack, suspends trade, warns to end Simla Agreement

Pahalgam terror attack: Security lapse discussed, oppn gives ‘full support to govt to take any action’ in all-party meeting

In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed at least 27, the Indian government held an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Thursday (Apr 24). All political parties have extended unequivocal support to the Centre for any action against the perpetrators of the terror attack.

Pakistan scared of India? Islamabad to carry out missile test amid India's strict actions over Pahalgam terror attack

As the tensions between India and Pakistan intensified after the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan issued a notification for conducting a surface-to-surface missile test along its coastline. This comes a day after India announced stringent actions against Pakistan in light of the terror attack that killed at least 26 people.

Pakistan detains BSF jawan after he crossed border inadvertently, meeting underway to ensure his return

A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was detained by Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday( April 23) after he inadvertently crossed the international border in Ferozepur of Punjab, while on duty. A flag meeting has been called to ensure the safe return of the jawan.

'Vladimir, STOP': Trump slams Putin for Russian strikes on Kyiv, tells him to stop attacking Ukraine

In a rare move, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (April 24) criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for striking on Ukraine's Kyiv, saying that it is "not necessary".

India tells its nationals in Pakistan "to return at the earliest", gives deadline to Pakistanis for exiting India

A day after announcing series of measures against Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a statement detailing out the visa restrictions and asking its citizens in the neighbouring country to return as soon as possible.

No handshake with Pakistanis: BSF announces change in beating retreat ceremony after Pahalgam attack

Following India's announcement of closing the border with Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Border Security Force (BSF) has announced that it would make changed in the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Wagah-Attari border.

French student killed, three injured after teenager goes on stabbing spree

A student killed one student and wounded three others in a stabbing spree at a private high school in northwestern France before being arrested Thursday, a police source said.

'Tragedy for all of us': Pakistani actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan and others condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Not just Bollywood stars but several actors from Pakistan including Hania Aamir and Fawad Khan have condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday after in the Kashmir valley and left at least 27 people dead.

Pahalgam terror attack: BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla shuts door for India-Pakistan series, says 'we will not play...'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla has shut down doors for any future bilateral series between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attacks on Tuesday (April 22).