The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla has shut down doors for any future bilateral series between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attacks on Tuesday (April 22). At least 26 people were killed including foreigners during an open fire attack by terrorists in the Pahalgam town of Anantnag district in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The three attackers identified by security forces are affiliated with the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, aided by Pakistan.

Advertisment

Rajeev Shukla shuts door for India-Pakistan series

“We are with the victims and we condemn it. Whatever our government will say, we will do. We don’t play with Pakistan in bilateral series because of the government's stand. And we will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals going forward. But when it comes to ICC event we play due to ICC engagement. ICC is also aware whatever is happening they will to it,” Shukla told Sports Tak.

India-Pakistan cricket relationship has been at an all-time low in recent years, with the Men in Blue denying to travel to the terror-prone nation during the 2023 Asia Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. The two nations have not met in a bilateral series since 2013, highlighting the poor relationship between the nations.

Advertisment

However, things have been looking positive in recent times as the International Cricket Committee (ICC) making efforts to bring them together. That possibility is now shut down after Tuesday’s attack as BCCI has taken a clear stand to not face Pakistan in any pre-arranged series.

ALSO READ | 'India's spirit not broken': PM Modi addresses 1st public rally after Pahalgam terror attack

No India vs Pakistan matches

Advertisment

On the flip side, Shukla has denied a complete boycott of Pakistan as India kept doors open for Indi’s meeting with Pakistan in ICC tournaments. He underlined the commitments of the ICC, which makes nations mandatory to play their respective opponents or forfeit the tie.

The next possible meeting between India and Pakistan will take place at this September’s Asia Cup. Since ICC commitments are not bound to continental tournaments, it will be interesting to see whether the BCCI boycotts Asia Cup matches as well.