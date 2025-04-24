In a rare move, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (April 24) criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for striking on Ukraine's Kyiv, saying that it is "not necessary".

While calling out Putin, Trump stressed that 5000 soldiers are dying a week, adding that it is very bad timing.

He said that he was not happy with the Russian strikes, saying, "Vladimir STOP!".

The US president further asked Putin to get the peace deal done.

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

This comes as a rare move by the US president, as in the past, Trump has only criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the war, and asked for peace.

However, this time, he slammed Putin for the Russian strikes on Kyiv.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Russian missile strikes hit Kyiv, killing at least eight people, and injuring others, marking the deadliest attack on Eastern European nation’s capital city since last summer.

Trump has been pushing for a ceasefire for very long now, asking both nations to sit and agree to the ceasefire deal.

He even warned that the US will back out from the peace talks if the two nations don't reach a deal soon.

Earlier today, Zelensky said that Russia's large-scale missile attack on Kyiv is the deadliest strike on the Ukrainian capital in months, and was designed to put "pressure" on the US.

He further said that Ukraine would never change its position regarding the Black Sea peninsula.

The Ukrainian president also cut short his trip after Russia's strike. "Russia understands that Ukraine is standing up, defending its rights and (it) is putting pressure on our people. It is also putting pressure on America," Zelensky said.

