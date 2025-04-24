As US President Donald Trump completes his 100th day of his second term, voters expressed they are pleased with his decisions regarding border security, but are dissatisfied with the majority of the issues, including tariffs and inflation, according to a poll by Fox News.

Trump’s overall approval ratings have dipped by 5 points from 49 per cent in March to 44 per cent as he completes 100 days in office, lower than approval ratings of former president Joe Biden (54 per cent) and Barack Obama (62 per cent), and George W. Bush (63 per cent) on their 100th day mark. In his first term, Trump had an approval rating of 45 per cent.

A majority of 55 per cent of American voters are pleased with Trump’s border security policies. On immigration, 47 per cent approve while 48 per cent disapprove. Among his worst ratings are the economy (38 per cent approve, 56 per cent disapprove) and inflation (33 per cent approve, 59 per cent disapprove), followed by poor ratings on tariffs (33-58 per cent), foreign policy (40-54 per cent), taxes (38-53 per cent), and guns (41-44 per cent).

About 59 per cent of the voters are unhappy with how things are going in the country, an improvement from Biden’s term (68 per cent dissatisfied) but worse than the beginning of the former president’s term (52 per cent dissatisfied).

US voters on Trump's tariffs, economic policies

The voters also remain gloomy about the economy, with 71 per cent believing the conditions are negative and 55 per cent saying that it is getting worse for their family. Only 28 per cent think things are getting better, and by a 22-point margin, more voters believe Trump’s policies are hurting the economy rather than helping.

According to the survey, 55 per cent of voters believe that Trump’s tariffs are hurting the economy. In addition, 44 per cent think it hurts US jobs, and 72 per cent say it is making products more expensive.

In recent months, Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on several countries and imposed hefty 145 per cent tariffs on China. Although Trump recently said on Tuesday (Apr 22) that these tariffs are “very high” and may be significantly reduced. The US president also said that his administration is expecting to reach a “fair deal” with China on trade.

“We are going to have a fair deal with China. It’s going to be fair,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday (Apr 23).

For Vice President JD Vance, 42 per cent approve of his work, while 51 per cent disapprove. Thirty-nine per cent of voters approve of Elon Musk’s work with the Department of Government Efficiency, while 56 per cent disapprove.