US President Donald Trump said that his administration is expecting to reach a “fair deal” with China on trade, suggesting reducing tariffs on Chinese imports.

“We are going to have a fair deal with China. It’s going to be fair,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday (Apr 23).

When asked whether he’s actively in communication with Chinese leaders, he responded, “Everything’s active”.

Trump, who seems to be softening his tone with China regarding tariffs, made the remarks after he rattled the global markets with his sweeping tariffs on several nations.

Earlier on Tuesday (Apr 22), Trump said that he is not seeking to play “hardball” with Beijing, adding that the 145 per cent levies imposed on China will eventually “come down substantially”.

White House to cut down tariffs on China

According to a Wall Street Journal report citing an unnamed senior official, the White House is considering cutting the steep tariffs on China during trade negotiations. It added that the rate could be decreased by 50 to 65 per cent.

“Everyone’s going to be happy, but we’re no longer going to be the country that’s ripped off by every country in the world,” Trump said.

On Wednesday (Apr 23), the US stock market surged on assurances from the US president that he has no intention to fire Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. The Trump administration has also hinted at de-escalating tensions with China.

On Tuesday (Apr 22), Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that a trade war between the two nations was not sustainable.