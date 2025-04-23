US President Donald Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of “harming the peace negotiations with Russia”, adding that the man with “no cards to play” should “get it done”.

Trump’s remarks on Zelensky come after the Ukrainian leader’s refusal to formally surrender Crimea to Russia.

“Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is boasting on the front page of The Wall Street Journal that, ‘Ukraine will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There’s nothing to talk about here’,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

'Very harmful' to peace talks

Trump slammed Zelensky’s statement, saying it was “very harmful” to the peace talks. The US President also questioned, “If he wants Crimea, why didn't they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?”

The US president added, “This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion. Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognise Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?”

“The area also houses, for many years before ‘the Obama handover,’ major Russian submarine bases. It’s inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy’s that makes it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire — He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country. I have nothing to do with Russia, but have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever,” he added.

Trump vowed to end the conflict in Ukraine, calling it a “complete and total mess”. He reiterated his claim that the three-year war would never have started if he were in the White House instead of former President Joe Biden.

“The statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but prolong the ‘killing field,’ and nobody wants that! We are very close to a Deal, but the man with ‘no cards to play’ should now, finally, GET IT DONE. I look forward to being able to help Ukraine, and Russia, get out of this Complete and Total MESS, that would have never started if I were President!”

Earlier on Wednesday (Apr 23), Zelensky said that Ukraine would “not legally recognise the occupation of Crimea” during a press conference in Kyiv.

Russia took control of the territory of Crimea when it annexed the peninsula in 2014.