Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Russian President Vladimir Putin of "trying to create an impression of a ceasefire". In a post on the social media platform X on Sunday (April 20), Zelensky said, "In general, as of Easter morning, we can say that the Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places it does not abandon individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine."

"Russia must fully comply with the conditions of the ceasefire. Ukraine’s proposal to implement and extend the ceasefire for 30 days after midnight tonight remains on the table. We will act in accordance with the actual situation on the ground," the Ukrainian president added in the post.

He accused in the post that "Russian forces conducted artillery strikes and used drones".

A report by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the frontline as of 6:00 a.m.



Across various frontline directions, there have already been 59 cases of Russian shelling and 5 assaults by Russian units. In the sector of the Starobilsk Operational Tactical Group, one combat engagement… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 20, 2025

"Between 6:00 p.m. yesterday and midnight today, there were 387 instances of shelling and 19 assaults by Russian forces. Drones were used by Russians 290 times," Zelensky said.

On Saturday (April 19), the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, announced the surprise one-day ceasefire, ordering his forces to "stop all military activity" along the front line in the three-year-old war.

