Although Russian President Vladimir Putin announced "Easter truce" in the ongoing Ukraine war, a Kyiv-based MP said that air raid sirens sounded in the Ukrainian capital.

MP Lisa Yasko said that the drones were entering Kyiv, adding that the city witnessed a "one-hour" attack.

"So it doesn't feel like a ceasefire," she told BBC.

"It is like a joke"

Ukrainian MP Yasko said that even if a ceasefire happens, it is like a joke. "A ceasefire for one day, even if it happens, is like a joke," she told BBC News Channel.

She further suggested that the surprise announcement could be a manoeuvre by Putin to appease the US.

"We need a real ceasefire, with real conditions met by Putin," she added.

Putin on Saturday (April 19) announced an Easter truce, ceasing "all military operations" in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The Russian president, in televised comments, said that the temporary ceasefire will last from 6pm today (4pm UK time) until Monday.

"Guided by humanitarian considerations, today from 18:00 to midnight from Sunday to Monday, the Russian side declares an Easter truce. I order all military actions to be stopped for this period," Putin said while speaking to Russian chief of staff Valery Gerasimov.

Reacting to Putin's announcement, Ukrainian foreign minister Andriy Sybiha said that Putin's words "cannot be trusted", adding that "Russia can agree at any time to the proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire".

"Putin has now made statements about his alleged readiness for a cease-fire. 30 hours instead of 30 days,” Sybiha said. "Unfortunately, we have had a long history of his statements not matching his actions."

However, Sybiha did not give a clear "yes" or "no" to Russia's proposal.

"We want to see Russian forces actually ceasefire in all directions. We also urge all of our partners and the international community to be vigilant," he added.

