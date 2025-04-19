Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (Apr 19) slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposed Easter truce, accusing him of trying to "play with human lives".

Advertisment

This comes as Putin earlier on Saturday ordered a 30-hour halt in fighting from 1800 (1500 GMT) on Saturday until midnight on Sunday, citing "humanitarian reasons."

"We are going on the basis that the Ukrainian side will follow our example, while our troops must be ready to resist possible breaches of the truce and provocations by the enemy, any aggressive actions," he added. If implemented, this would be the longest pause in fighting in the three-year war.

Also read | Despite 'Easter truce' Kyiv saw 'one-hour attack': Ukrainian MP says Putin's announcement 'attempt to appease US'

Advertisment

What did Zelensky say?

Taking to X, the Ukrainian president claimed: "As for yet another attempt by Putin to play with human lives -- at this moment, air raid alerts are spreading across Ukraine"

"Shahed (attack) drones in our skies reveal Putin's true attitude toward Easter and toward human life," he added, without saying if his nation would observe the proposed truce.

Advertisment

Also read | Putin announces ‘Easter truce’ in Ukraine conflict, orders military to halt fighting

'Actions, not words'

Ukraine’s foreign minister Andriy Sybiga said Kyiv was waiting to see if Russia would follow through.

Taking to social media, he said: "We know his words cannot be trusted, and we will look at actions, not words."

In the frontline city of Kramatorsk, Ukrainian soldiers were similarly sceptical. Putin "might do it to give some hope or to show his humanity. But either way, of course, we don't trust (Russia)," Dmitry, a 40-year-old soldier, told AFP.

"These 30 hours will lead to nothing," he claimed, adding "The killings of our people and theirs will 100 percent continue".

Earlier on Saturday, around afternoon, as per AFP, air alerts sounded in Kyiv and across Ukraine. However, they stopped just minutes before the ceasefire was due to begin.

The temporary truce follows months of pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has been urging both sides to agree to a ceasefire. Last month, Ukraine accepted a US proposal for a 30-day halt — but Russia rejected it.

(With inputs from agencies)