Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (April 19) announced an Easter truce, ceasing "all military operations" in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Advertisment

Putin, in televised comments, said that the temporary ceasefire will last from 6pm today (4pm UK time) until Monday.

"Guided by humanitarian considerations, today from 18:00 to midnight from Sunday to Monday, the Russian side declares an Easter truce. I order all military actions to be stopped for this period," Putin said while speaking to Russian chief of staff Valery Gerasimov.

Also read: BIG win for Russian president Putin? US may recognise Crimea as part of Russia-Ukraine peace deal

Advertisment

Earlier in March, US President Donald Trump hoped a "broad ceasefire" could happen weeks before Easter.

The White House aimed for a "truce agreement by April 20," according to Bloomberg. The date is significant because this year both Western and Orthodox churches mark Easter on the same day.

“We are working for a ceasefire and a lasting peace,” White House spokesman Brian Hughes said. “We won’t have the terms of discussions or timing be played out in the media.”

Advertisment

Also read: 'You're fools, horrible people': Trump warns US may 'take a pass' if Russia, Ukraine stall peace deal

On Friday, Trump also warned that he will "take a pass" on brokering further Ukraine peace talks unless there is "quick progress" from the two nations.

Getting a little more blunt, Trump said, "Now if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say: 'You're foolish. You're fools. You're horrible people -- and we're going to just take a pass."

Coming to Putin's announcement of Easter truce, Russia further assumes that the Ukrainian side "will follow our example". However, it did not hesitate to warn Ukraine, in case it repels the "possible violations of truce".

"At the same time, our troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations from the enemy, any of its aggressive actions," it added.

Trump, before returning to the White House in January, said that he can end the war in 24 hours, which he has recently claimed that he was being sarcastic.

WATCH | Russia Has Retaken Over 99% of Kursk Region Territory Seized By Ukraine: Army Chief | Breaking