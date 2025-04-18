Probably tired of making efforts to secure peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, US President Donald Trump on Friday (April 18) said that the US will "take a pass" on brokering further Ukraine peace talks unless there is "quick progress" from the two nations.

This comes after US State Secretary Marco Rubio's statement, saying that the US should 'move on' in days, if the efforts are not fruitful, as it's not America's war.

"Yeah very shortly," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked to confirm what Rubio had said. "No specific number of days, but quickly. We want to get it done."

The US, he said, has been helping Ukraine for the past three years, "and we want it to end, but it’s not our war.”

Moreover, noting that Trump spent 87 days repeatedly to bring the war to an end, Rubio said, "We are now reaching a point when we need to decide and determine whether this is even possible or not. Which is why we’re engaging both sides.”

Further, the US president refused to put blame on either Russian President Vladimir Putin or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

However, he insisted both sides to make progress on the deal.

Getting a little more blunt, Trump said, "Now if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say: 'You're foolish. You're fools. You're horrible people -- and we're going to just take a pass."

"But hopefully we won't have to do that," he added.

Before returning to the White House, Trump repeatedly said that he can end the war in 24 hours, which he has recently claimed that he was being sarcastic.

When asked if Putin was stalling from the peace deal, Trump said, "I hope not. "I'll let you know soon."

