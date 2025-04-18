As Trump ramps up its efforts to secure peace in Russia and Ukraine, the US has presented a proposal to its allies, with terms mentioned in it, including, offering to ease sanctions on Russia and putting Ukraine out of NATO list.

The US has outlined terms to end the ongoing war in Russia-Ukraine, with the aim of lasting a ceasefire.

This comes after US State Secretary Marco Rubio suggested in the day, that the Trump administration is prepared to "move on" from its peace efforts unless progress is made quickly.

The outlines of the US plan were shared in Paris meetings on Thursday, according to European officials familiar with the matter.

What is in the plan?

According to the proposal, it will effectively freeze the war, with Ukrainian territories now occupied by Russia remaining under Moscow’s control, said the people.

Moreover, Ukraine's ask to join NATO would also be off the table.

However, the people familiar with the matter declined to provide further details of the plan, noting the confidential nature of the talks.

Along with the Paris talks, French President Emmanuel Macron and US envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting on Thursday.

Marco Rubio also held discussions with national security advisors and negotiators from France, Germany, the UK and Ukraine.

The allies are scheduled to meet again in London next week, to continue the discussions.

Earlier today, Rubio pointed out that the Trump administration is ready to walk away from brokering a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine if no progress is made soon.

“We’re not going to drag this out for weeks or months. We need to decide quickly, within days, whether a deal is achievable in the coming weeks. If it is, we’re committed. If not, we’ll shift our focus to other priorities,” Rubio said.

Rubio further said that Ukraine will have a right to defend itself and enter into whatever deal it wants to.

“Every sovereign nation on Earth has a right to defend itself. Ukraine will have a right to defend itself and to enter into whatever agreements it wants to enter into on a bilateral basis with different countries,” he added.

