US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 17) changed tunes and said that he does not hold Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "responsible" for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but repeated criticism of the Ukrainian leader and questioned his handling of the war.

Advertisment

Trump-Zelensky friendship on the horizon?

Despite previously blaming Ukraine for "millions" of deaths, Trump softened his tone slightly, saying: "I don't hold Zelensky responsible, but I'm not exactly thrilled with the fact that war started".

Also read | Trump-Meloni meet: EU tariff deal '100%' guaranteed; US-Ukraine minerals deal to be signed next Thursday

Advertisment

Speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni at the White House, he then took a dig at Zelensky and said, "I'm not blaming him, but what I am saying is that I wouldn't say he's done the greatest job, OK? I am not a big fan."

US-Ukraine minerals deal imminent?

Also on Thursday, Trump confirmed progress on a US-Ukraine critical minerals deal. He said that the deal is expected to be signed in a week's time.

Advertisment

"We have a minerals deal which I guess is going to be signed on Thursday... next Thursday. Soon. And I assume they're going to live up to the deal. So we'll see. But we have a deal on that," said the US president.

Also read | What is Taurus missile? Russia warns Germany of ‘direct’ involvement over delivering weapon system to Ukraine

Meanwhile, talking to AFP, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that a deal is targeted for April 26.

Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko also confirmed the imminent deal. On X, the Ukrainian minister revealed that the two nations have signed a "Memorandum of Intent" that "paves the way for an Economic Partnership Agreement and the establishment of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine."

While Svyrydenko did not provide any details on the memorandum, she said that Kyiv hopes "that the Fund will become an effective tool for attracting investments in the reconstruction of our country, modernisation of infrastructure, support for business, and the creation of new economic opportunities".

"There is a lot to do, but the current pace and significant progress give reason to expect that the document will be very beneficial for both countries."

(With inputs from agencies)