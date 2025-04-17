US President Donald Trump held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over tariff negotiations. Trump said trade negotiations with other countries were “moving along very nicely,” but insisted the US was “in no rush” to conclude the talks.

“The United States was ripped off and taken advantage of by every country in the world, practically. I mean, I have to say practically, but just about everyone. That’s not going to happen any more, but we’re going to make fair deals,” Trump told reporters ahead of lunch with Meloni.

He added that he would make a “very good deal” with China.

Trump praises Meloni

The US president praised Meloni, calling her a “great prime minister” who is “doing a fantastic job in Italy.”

“We’re very proud of her. I knew her right from the beginning. I knew her as a very early prime minister, and I knew she had great talent. She’s one of the real leaders of the world. And I’m very proud to be with her,” he said.

Meloni responded to Trump’s comments by saying she was sure the EU would get a deal on tariffs. She also invited the US president to visit Italy, which Trump accepted for an official trip to Rome “in the near future”.

“The goal for me is to make the West great again,” she said.

‘There will be a trade deal’

Before his lunch with Meloni, Trump confirmed that there will be a trade deal with the EU.

“There will be a trade deal, 100%. … Of course there will be a trade deal, very much. They want to make one very much, and we are going to make a trade deal. I fully expect it. But it’ll be a fair deal,” he said.

Ukraine minerals deal to be signed next Thursday

Trump said that a minerals deal with Ukraine will be signed next Thursday.

“We have a minerals deal, which I guess is going to be signed on Thursday, next Thursday, soon,” he said.

Trump added that he is expecting a response from Putin this week.

On Ukraine, Meloni said, “We have been defending the freedom of Ukraine together,” adding that “we can build just and lasting peace.”

Trump added, saying “we are doing well,” and insists “we want to get it done” to save lives.

“We’ll see what we can do. And I think we’re getting close, but we’ll let you know very soon,” he says.

“We want the death, the killing to stop,” he said.

Trump ‘not a big fan of Zelensky’

Talking about Ukrainian President Zelensky, Trump said “So I’m not happy with him, and I’m not happy with anybody involved.”

“I’m not blaming him, but what I am saying is that I wouldn’t say he’s done the greatest job. I’m not a big fan.”