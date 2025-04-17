Amid Trump's ongoing trade war, China slammed the US for abusing tariffs under the pretext of seeking reciprocity and fairness, and called Trump's 245% tariffs a "number game".

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Thursday (April 17) said that the US has disregarded the balance of interests reached through multilateral trade negotiations, adding that it has "seriously undermined the interests and well-being of all countries."

'A number game'

Jian reacted to Trump's 245% tariffs, saying that China has made it very clear that the US extortionate tariff hikes on China have become a numbers game.

He added that economically, it doesn't make much actual difference anymore, except to further demonstrate how the US weaponises tariffs to coerce and bully others.

The ministry further highlighted that China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has maintained working-level communication with its US counterpart.

'Up to the one who tied the bell'

China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian said that Beijing is open to holding consultations with the US on economic and trade issues.

"The unilateral tariff hikes were initiated entirely by the US side, and it is up to the one who tied the bell to untie it," He said.

He further urged the US to immediately stop its maximum pressure tactics, coercion, and blackmail, and resolve differences through equal dialogue based on mutual respect.

The White House released a factsheet on Tuesday, stating that China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the US as part of "retaliatory actions".

Earlier today, Trump pointed out that China wants to hold a meeting with the US amid the ongoing trade war. While emphasising that he held a productive call with Mexico's president, Trump said that "every nation" wants to meet him.

"Had a very productive call with the President of Mexico yesterday. Likewise, I met with the highest-level Japanese Trade Representatives. It was a very productive meeting. Every Nation, including China, wants to meet! Today, Italy!," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, Trump's big statement on China, looks like progress in the ongoing two nations' trade war, as both countries continue to intensify the trade war by imposing higher tariffs.

