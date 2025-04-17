China has called for unity from the "Asian family", urging for regional unity during his tour of Southeast Asia, as Trump slapped massive tariffs on Beijing amid the trade war.

Advertisment

Chinese President Xi Jinping promoted this idea of "Asian family", and emphasised solidarity in a speech at a state dinner in Malaysia on Wednesday.

This clearly reflects China's enthusiasm to tackle US tariff pressure as Trump singles out China while granting mercy to other nations, who were ready to negotiate.

Also read: Is China again conspiring against Taiwan? Beijing's secret nuclear submarines spotted near Taiwan on Google maps

Advertisment

“China and Malaysia will stand with countries in the region to combat the undercurrents of geopolitical and bloc-based confrontation,” Xi said in the Malaysian administrative capital of Putrajaya.

“Together we will safeguard the bright prospects of our Asian family," he added.

China and Malaysia in a joint statement, agreed to enhance collaboration on industry, supply chains, data and talent.

Advertisment

They further committed to implementing their Five-Year Programme for Economic and Trade Cooperation and building a “high-level strategic Malaysia-China community.”

WATCH | What will get China to the table on trade talks with US?

Moreover, in an article published in Cambodian media, Jinping, said, "Together we must stand against hegemonism, power politics," adding that the two neighbours should “resolutely oppose any attempts by external forces to interfere in our internal affairs, sow discord.”

This comes as Trump imposed a whopping 245% tariffs on China on Tuesday, which earlier started with 34%. When Beijing did not back out on retaliatory tariffs, the White House announced that China is now facing 245% tariffs.

China instructed its airlines not to take any further deliveries of Boeing jets, in response to US President Donald Trump's 145% tariffs.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian responded to an inquiry about the 245% tariff report, saying "You can ask the US side for the specific tax rate figures". He further warned that it was "not afraid" to fight a trade war with the US and reiterated calls for dialogue.

Meanwhile, Trump has paused tariffs on more than 75 nations, which he claims, has contacted him and the US representatives for negotiations.

Also read: Is Trump’s tariff war pushing 'desperate' China closer to its neighbours? Here's how Beijing wants to 'team up' with India