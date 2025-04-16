China, for the first time in more than a decade, convened an unusual Central Conference on Work Relating to Neighbouring Countries on April 9, raising eyebrows as it comes right after Trump began its tariff war.

As US President Donald Trump singled out China from its "mercy list", imposing higher and higher tariffs, Beijing has been making efforts to stabilise its territory and strengthen ties with the neighbours.

How tariffs went from 34% to 245%?

The trade war begins with Trump imposing 34% tariffs on China on its "Liberation Day". Following this, Beijing retaliated and imposed 34% tariffs on the US.

Of course, Trump did not like it, as he slammed China in a Truth Social post, saying, China panicked and they should not have done this. "CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED - THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!," the US president said in a post on Truth Social.

The tariff war kept on intensifying as both nations did not back out and kept on imposing higher and higher tariffs. The US then warned China, saying that it will impose a 50% tariff if China doesn't back down.

However, China being brave and unbothered, didn't back down, which led to Trump announcing a whopping 104% tariffs on Beijing. China again retaliated with 84% tariffs on all American goods.

This annoyed Trump, and he imposed 125% tariffs on China while showing compassion to other 75+ nations, which according to him have contacted the US representatives for trade talks. Trump did not stop here, and on Tuesday, the White House announced 245% tariffs on Chinese goods.

'Amicable, secure and prosperous neighbourhood'

Coming to China's new in-making friendship with neighbouring countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping, during the neighbourhood conference, pledged to strengthen China's ties with neighbouring nations by "appropriately" managing differences.

He also noted that China’s relations with neighbouring countries were at a "critical phase” amid global uncertainties.

The ongoing trade war between China and the US has also pushed and made Beijing realise to mend ties with the neighbouring countries, showing it a "sense of urgency".

Despite China's differences with multiple neighbouring countries, including Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam and India, Jinping's statement claimed that ties with neighbouring countries were “at their best in modern times”, while entering “a critical phase of deep linkage between the regional landscape and the world changes”.

Jinping also said that China would foster “an amicable, secure and prosperous neighbourhood”, using high-quality Belt and Road Initiative cooperative projects.

How it flipped for India?

During the "rough phase" China is going through, it also flipped towards India. Despite the growing issues between the two nations, China shockingly turned all friendly towards India on April 9.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in India said that the two "largest developing" countries should "stand together" to overcome the difficulties brought by the ongoing trade war.

Even after many clashes, now China has emphasised mutual benefits, saying that the China-India economic and trade relationship is based on complimentarity and mutual benefit.

"Facing the U.S. abuse of tariffs, which deprives countries, especially Global South countries, of their right to development, the two largest developing countries should stand together to overcome the difficulties," Spokesperson Yu Jing said earlier this month.

Even though Trump has been imposing higher tariffs on China, and not letting this war take a pause, he also showed openness to strike a deal with China, saying that "the ball is in China's court."

Yet, it is unclear what the future holds for these two nations as the raging tariff war keeps on getting intense and intense, with neither the US nor China wanting to back down.

