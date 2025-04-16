Amid Trump's intensifying trade war, China is now facing tariffs up to 245% on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions, according to a White House statement.

This comes after China instructed its airlines not to take any further deliveries of Boeing jets, in response to US President Donald Trump's 145% tariffs.

However, now, as it sums up, China now faces up to 245% tariffs on imports to the US as the two nations keep on imposing retaliatory tariffs, with no mood to negotiate.

Meanwhile, Trump has paused tariffs on more than 75 nations, which he claims, has contacted him and the US representatives for negotiations.

China responds

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian responded to an inquiry about the 245% tariff report, saying "You can ask the US side for the specific tax rate figures".

China further warned that it was "not afraid" to fight a trade war with the US and reiterated calls for dialogue.

"If the US really wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing, and talk to China on the basis of equality, respect, and mutual benefit," Lin Jian said.

After China pulled out of the Boeing agreement to take delivery of aircraft it committed to, Trump took to Truth Social, saying, "Interestingly, they just reneged on the big Boeing deal, saying that they will ‘not take possession’ of fully committed to aircraft.” He also criticised the Biden administration, saying, “They had ZERO respect for the Crooked Biden Administration, and who can blame them for that?”

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump is open to making a trade deal with China, but Beijing should make the first move.

"The ball is in China's court: China needs to make a deal with us, we don't have to make a deal with them," Leavitt told a press briefing. "China wants what we have ... the American consumer, or to put another way, they need our money," Leavitt said.

