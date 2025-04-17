New satellite images on Google Maps have surfaced, showing a dramatic expansion in China's nuclear submarine base near Qingdao, with at least six nuclear-powered subs docked at a navy base near Qingdao, according to the US Sun.

The images taken from Google Maps, show six nuclear-powered submarines stationed at the First Submarine Base, about 18km east of Qingdao in the Yellow Sea.

The base gives China quick entry to strategic maritime areas including the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan.

Australian naval analyst Alex Luck shared the images on X, as he identified Type 091 subs, two Type 093A subs, and one unidentified vessel.

Luck further noted the presence of the Type 092 ballistic missile submarine, which is China's only one of its kind until it was recently replaced by the Type 094.

GE imagery update of Qingdao First Submarine Base, with several nuclear powered boats visible. Red Type 09I (likely training boats/MTS), green Type 09III(A), blue Type 09IV SSBN, yellow unidentified hull, 09IIIA or possibly 09IIIB, purple unidentified hull in dock. pic.twitter.com/CaWPOGCk9T — Alex Luck (@AlexLuck9) April 11, 2025

Taiwan is conducting military drills as it anticipates a possible Chinese invasion. Both sides are preparing for their nation's security, with China developing floating bridges and barges for rapid troop deployment across the Taiwan Strait.

'Taiwan preps for all-out Chinese assault'

Amid all this, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) also reported a sharp rise in Chinese military activity around its airspace and waters on Thursday.

The MND stated that 34 aircraft of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), six naval vessels from the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), and two official ships were detected around the island until 6 am.

Moreover, after these satellite images surfaced, Taiwan launched a two-week military simulation, with the aim to prepare an all-out Chinese assault.

Using US-built simulation tools, the annual Han Kuang exercises are considering various scenarios, including grey zone attacks and a 2027 full-scale invasion.

Taiwan’s defence minister Wellington Koo said this year’s drills are based on “a hypothetical invasion by China in 2027.” Further, in July, they will also conduct live-fire drills.

China-Taiwan has been indulged in such military actions, as Beijing continues to force pressure on Taipei.

Despite Taiwan governed itself since 1949, Beijing considers it as a part of China and according to its "One China" policy, China still claims the island.

