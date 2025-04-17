In a shocking statement, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (April 17) pointed that China wants to hold a meeting with the US amid ongoing trade war.

While emphasising that he held a productive call with Mexico's president, Trump said that "every nation" wants to meet him.

Trump also met with the highest-level Japanese Trade Representatives on Wednesday to discuss tariffs, and said that there was "big progress".

Japan was the first country to formally hold negotiations with the US on tariffs.

"Had a very productive call with the President of Mexico yesterday. Likewise, I met with the highest-level Japanese Trade Representatives. It was a very productive meeting. Every Nation, including China, wants to meet! Today, Italy!," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Moreover, today, Trump will be holding meeting with Italy, as he said in his statement.

Meanwhile, Trump's big statement on China, looks like a progress in the ongoing two nations' trade war, as both countries continues to intensify the trade war by imposing higher tariffs.

Recently, after the US imposed 245% tariffs on China as a result of its retaliatory actions, Beijing warned that it was "not afraid" to fight a trade war with the US and reiterated calls for dialogue.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian responded to an inquiry about the 245% tariff report, saying "You can ask the US side for the specific tax rate figures".

"If the US really wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing, and talk to China on the basis of equality, respect, and mutual benefit," Lin Jian said.

