Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (April 17) blamed US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for "spreading Russian narratives" about the Ukraine war.

Zelensky had strained relations with the US after he got himself into a war of words with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. However, after putting some effort in the past week, the relations have "probably" come back to normal.

Today again, during a news conference in Kyiv, Zelensky attacked Trump's envoy Witkoff, stressing that Ukraine would not discuss territorial questions until a ceasefire was put in place.

Currently, US envoy Steve Witkoff and US state secretary Marco Rubio are holding second round of meetings at the Élysée Palace with a group of European partners, talking with senior representatives of the British, French German, and Ukrainian administrations.

Minerals deal could be signed today

Zelensky also said that Ukraine could sign the minerals deal memorandum with the US today during an online meeting.

Trump has been pushing for a deal that would allow the US to share in profits of Ukraine's rare earth minerals and natural resources.

The two leaders were supposed to sign the deal during Zelensky's visit to the US, however, it got postponed after Trump and Zelensky got into a spat at the White House.

Zelenskyy previously accused the US of "constantly" changing the terms of the proposed deal, but he added he did not want Washington to think Kyiv was against it.

China supplying Russia with artillery

The Ukrainian president said that Ukraine has evidence of China supplying Russia with artillery and gunpowder.

He claimed that Beijing is helping with certain weapons production on Russian territory.

"We believe that Chinese representatives are engaged in the production of some weapons on the territory of Russia," he said at a news conference in Kyiv.

