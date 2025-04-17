Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (Apr 17) urged to “put pressure” on Russian “killers” to end the three-year war. Ukrainian leader’s remarks come ahead of the Paris visit by his top aide for talks with US and EU officials on the conflict.

“Russia uses every day and every night to kill. We must put pressure on the killers ... to end this war and guarantee a lasting peace,” Zelensky said in a Telegram post. This comes after Russia carried out overnight strikes across Ukraine, including a drone attack on Dnipro that killed three and injured more than 30 late Wednesday (Apr 16).

Russia’s latest strikes in Ukraine include attacks in the cities of Sumy and Kryvyi Rig that killed dozens, including children. Despite a series of diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire, the fighting has continued.

US, EU Paris talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg arrived in Paris on Thursday (Apr 17) to hold meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron. US envoy Steve Witkoff is also expected to join them.

Top Ukrainian officials are also to meet US and EU delegations in the French capital, said Zelensky's chief of staff, without specifying who they were meeting.

The talks will focus on crafting a Ukraine ceasefire, as Washington and Europe seek common ground on ending the war in Ukraine. The latest diplomatic initiative comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for a ceasefire to quickly end the war.

The Ukrainian president has urged Paris talks participants to lean on Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

Macron has taken the lead in seeking to form a coordinated European response to defending Ukraine.

According to his office, the purpose of the Paris talks was to “review progress on peace negotiations aimed at ending the Russian aggression in Ukraine.”