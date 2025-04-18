Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused China of supplying weapons to Russia, which China's foreign ministry has rubbished the claim, calling it 'groundless'.

The response came during the regular press briefing held in Beijing every Friday. These comments came a day after Zelensky said Beijing was supplying ammunition to Moscow that was further fueling the war in the country. He claimed it included gunpowder and artillery and that Chinese representatives were engaged in the production on Russian soil.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Lin Jian, refuted saying that China has never been a part of any such agreement. And that Beijing never provided or facilitated the process of making lethal weapons available to any actor in the Ukrainian crisis.

Lin said, “China’s position on the Ukrainian issue has always been clear. It has been actively committed to promoting a ceasefire and ending the conflict, as well as encouraging peace talks."

“We see the cooperation between these two countries in this area, and we must acknowledge it is happening,” he said.

In his previous address Lin said, “I would like to reiterate that China is not the initiator of the Ukrainian crisis, nor is China a participating party. We are a firm supporter and active promoter of a peaceful settlement of the crisis.”