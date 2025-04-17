Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to hold talks during at a summit with US President Donald Trump in the White House, today. She first European leader to meet Trump after the US president announced tariffs, beginning the trade war.

Advertisment

Amid Trump's raging tariff war and the announcement of fresh restrictions on Nvidia's exports of AI chips to China. The company's founder and CEO Jensen Huang made a surprise visit to Beijing.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Army chief Munir's speech reinvoked the two-nation theory to argue that India and Pakistan. It was an attempt to re-sell the Pakistan story to the diaspora. How much can he pull their money back into Pakistan remains to be seen.

Click on the headlines for more

Advertisment

'Tariff, US-EU trade deal, or IMEC corridor?' What will Meloni-Trump discuss today during talks in Washington

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is set to hold talks during a high-stakes summit with US President Donald Trump in the White

Advertisment

Nvidia CEO in Beijing: Is the tech giant finding ways to keep a presence in China after US bans AI chips export?

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang made a surprise visit to Beijing on Thursday (Apr 17) after the United States announced fresh restrictions on the company’s exports of AI chips to China.

It's the money, honey: Pak Army chief Asim Munir's Hindu-Muslim, two-nation rant motive could be more overseas Pakistani funds amid debt

General Asim Munir, the Pakistani Army chief, reinvoked the two-nation theory to argue that India and Pakistan were two very different nations, as his people were different from Hindus in every aspect of life. His public remarks at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on Wednesday (Apr 16) raised more than a few eyebrows.

China wants to meet? Trump's BIG claim as US trade war with Beijing heats up

In a shocking statement, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (April 17) pointed that China wants to hold a meeting with the US amid ongoing trade war.

'Witkoff spreading Russian narratives': Zelensky blames Trump envoy, says Ukraine-US minerals deal could be signed today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (April 17) blamed US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for "spreading Russian narratives" about the Ukraine war.

'Rana's extradition a reminder to Pakistan': India says Islamabad 'continues to shield' Mumbai attacks perpetrators

On Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in his address, spoke of Pakistan shielding perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks. The statement comes a week after the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India from the US.

Mehbooba Mufti hits out at Hindutva Politics of BJP using Mughals as a tool

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has hit out at the BJP and said those digging up the graves of Mughals should look for the relatives and heirs of the Rajput's as these Mughals used to make relations with Rajputs only and not the families of poor Muslims.

Will not make non-Muslim appointments, refrain from denotifying waqf properties till next hearing, Centre to SC

The Central government on Thursday (April 17) assured the three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court- Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan - that non-Muslim appointments would not be made to the Central Waqf Council or the State Waqf Boards in the interim. The Centre also said that provisions on de-notifying properties declared as waqf by courts will not be acted upon for the time being.

Fantastic Four: The First Steps trailer out! Marvel’s first family gears up to fight Galactus amid surprise pregnancy

Marvel Cinematic Studios brings back its first family in Fantastic Four: The First Steps. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday and showcases the origin story of the Fantastic Four, comprising of Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, Invisible Woman and The Thing who after a successful space mission are hailed as the heroes on Earth until Silver Surfer appears warning that the ‘planet is marked for death’.

Exclusive: What's ailing CSK in IPL 2025 - Former India women's skipper Anjum Chopra shares thoughts

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is nearing the halfway mark with the tournament being more or less a batting friendly edition. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), however, have found it hard to get going and be part of that six-hitting spree.