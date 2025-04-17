On Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in his address, spoke of Pakistan shielding perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks. The statement comes a week after the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India from the US.

In his media address, Jaiswal said, "Pakistan may try very hard, but its reputation as the epicentre of global terrorism will not diminish."

He added, "The extradition of Rana serves as a reminder to Pakistan that it needs to bring to justice other perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks whom it continues to shield."

NIA successfully extradited Rana:

On April 9, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully extradited 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana from the US. The attack killed 166 people and over 238 were injured. Here is the first picture of Rana in Indian custody in Delhi.

Rana's role in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack:

It was during David Headley's interrogation that Rana's role in the attacks came to the fore. Headley, a Pakistani-American terrorist, mentioned that he had visited India between 2007 and 2008. He highlighted that he visited India five times and his visa was facilitated by his childhood friend Rana. This was done under the guise of an immigration consultancy.

Headley visited India to carry out his recce to help execute the attack in financial capital Mumbai, which was later carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. Rana, who was born in Pakistan, had also served in the army in the medical corps, after which he moved on to doing business in the US.