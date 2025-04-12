India has begun its investigation into the recently extradited Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana. Leading the investigation are two police officers. Here's all you need to know about them.

Advertisment

Who's leading the investigation into Tahawwur Rana?

Leading the investigation into the 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana are two senior officers, who also played a key role in his extradition from the United States.

Also read | Tahawwur Rana: Here's what the 26/11 attack accused revealed during interrogation by NIA

Advertisment

IPS officers Jaya Roy and Ashish Batra are in charge of the 12-member National Investigation Agency (NIA) team that will investigate the case.

Who is Jaya Roy?

Jaya Roy is a 2011-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Jharkhand cadre. She is currently serving as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the NIA. She holds an MBBS degree and has been on Central deputation since 2019 when she was appointed the Superintendent of Police (SP) of NIA.

Advertisment

Also read | Tahawwur Rana: From 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to his extradition - A timeline | WION Explains

Roy is known for her team's crackdown on cyber criminals in Jharkhand's Jamtara. Her work and the revelations of her team's investigation even inspired a web series: Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega. In the series, the character of SP Dolly Sahu is based on Roy.

Who is Ashish Batra?

Ashish Batra is a 1997-batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre. He was deputed to the NIA in 2019 for a tenure of five years, which was extended by two years by the Union Home Ministry. Batra is currently serving as Inspector General (IG) in the NIA.

A notable achievement in his career is the 2018 anti-insurgency unit Jharkhand Jaguar, which he led.

Watch | Tahawwur Rana extradition: 26/11 accused Rana in custody of NIA team

Tahawwur Rana extradition

The much-awaited extradition of Tahawwur Rana happened 16 years after the tragic Mumbai attacks claimed the lives of 166 people and injured over 300. One of India's most wanted men, Rana landed in India after being extradited from the United States on Wednesday (Apr 9).

Rana, a Canadian-American of Pakistani origin, is linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and is a known associate of David Coleman Headley, one of the key plotters of the 26/11 attacks that killed over 166 people.

(With inputs from agencies)