Here's a timeline, from the 26/11 attacks, to Rana's arrest and finally the ongoing extradition.

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian-American of Pakistani origin, is linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and is a known associate of David Coleman Headley, one of the key plotters of the 26/11 attacks that killed over 166 people.

November 2008

In 2008, India's financial capital Mumbai was rocked by a series of coordinated attacks that killed 175 (including nine attackers).

The brutal attacks were carried out by 10 members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan -based Islamist militant organization. The LeT militants carried out 12 shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai (26 November-29 November).

As per reports, the plotting for the attack started in 2005.

October 2009

On 18 October 2009, Tahawwur Rana along with co-conspirator David Coleman Headley was arrested at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on multiple terrorism-related charges.

Along with them, the federal court in Chicago also charged four men, identified as: Captain Iqbal, Sajid Meer, Abu Qahafa and Mazhar Iqbal, all Pakistani nationals. Subsequently Mazhar Iqbal was arrested in Pakistan.

June 2011

In June 2011, Rana was acquitted by a US court on the count of conspiracy to provide material support to the Mumbai terrorist attacks.

At the time, expressing its disappointment with the acquittal, India in a press release said: "Government has taken note of the verdict announced by a US District Court in the Tahawwur Hussain Rana case following the finding by the jury that Rana was guilty on two of three counts. Rana has been found guilty on one count of 'conspiracy to provide material support to the terrorism plot in Denmark' and on one count of 'providing material support to the Lashkar e Tayyiba (LeT)'."

The nation said that it was "disappointed that Rana was acquitted on the count of conspiracy to provide material support to the Mumbai terrorist attacks."

"However, it must be remembered that Rana was tried in a US court in accordance with US law. Criminal trials in the US are jury trials and there are special rules governing such jury trials," it noted.

June 2011

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted David Headley and Tahawwur Rana in a Delhi court, in absentia.

NIA charges against Rana include:

- Murder and conspiracy to wage war against India (Indian Penal Code, 1860)



- Conspiracy to commit terrorist acts (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967)

January 2013

In January 2013, Rana was sentenced to 14 years in prison for providing material support to overseas terrorists, including the Pakistani group that launched an attack in Mumbai that left at least 160 dead and 300 injured.

December 2019

India submits formal extradition request to the US. This was followed by a request for Rana's provisional arrest in June 2020.

The extradition request received former US president Joe Biden's backing under the 1997 US-India Extradition Treaty.

Feb 2025: Trump promises Rana's extradition

In February 2025, after his bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US president Donald Trump promised that Rana was "going back to India to face justice".

"I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice," Trump said.

Rana's legal team attempts to block extradition

64-year-old Tahawwur Rana's legal team fought a long legal battle in US courts to avoid extradition, citing poor health — including Parkinson's, serious abdominal aneurysm, and suspected bladder cancer — but his final appeal was rejected by the US Supreme Court on April 7, 2025.

April 2025

Rana on April 9, 2025 is extradited to India. He's being transported to India's Delhi on a special chartered flight. Reports suggest that immediately after landing he would be taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is coordinating his extradition along with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Rana's arrival is expected to kick off a high-profile trial and may offer deeper insights into the global terror networks behind 26/11 — and the alleged role of Pakistan's ISI.

