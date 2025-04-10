Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks will reach India shortly. Security has been tightened in New Delhi before his arrival. After Rana reaches India, a team of two Inspector Generals (IG), one Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and one Superintendent of Police (SP) will interrogate him and take further action. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed Advocate Narender Mann as Special Public Prosecutor in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack conspiracy case. Given the high-profile case, the Delhi Police SWAT team will be deployed for the safe movement of NIA officials.

Apart from this, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has been put on high alert and SWAT commandos have been deployed at the airport. An outer cordon has been put in place as part of tight security arrangements.

#WATCH | Outside visuals from the National Investigation Agency headquarters in Delhi



Today, 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana will arrive in India after being extradited from the US. pic.twitter.com/81tvvrZkFE — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2025

News agency ANI quoting sources said that the Patiala House Court has received the trial court records related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. It added that the trial court records in the NIA case which names Rana and David Coleman Headley as accused will serve as evidence.

Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, played a role in facilitating the Mumbai terror attack by assisting his associate, David Coleman Headley. Headley, one of the masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai ahead of the terror attacks. A Pakistan Army doctor, Rana has been linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist organisation.

Who are the other accused in 26/11 conspiracy case?

As per the NIA chargesheet, the conspirators apart from Rana in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks include David Coleman Headley or Daood Gilani, a US Citizen, resident of Chicago, Illinois, senior functionaries of terrorist outfits LeT and HUJI, namely Hafiz Muhammad Saeed or Tayyaji, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Sajjid Majid or Wasi, Illyas Kashmiri, Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed, Major Abdurrehman and ISI officers namely Major Iqbal and Major Sameer Ali.

As per the NIA chargesheet, between 2006 and 2008, Headley used Tahawwur Rana's company as a front for several visits to Mumbai. According to Headley’s testimony to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Rana permitted the establishment of a Mumbai branch of his travel agency to assist in Headley’s mission on behalf of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Tahawwur Rana and David Headley were detained by the FBI at the Chicago airport in October 2009.

(With inputs from agencies)