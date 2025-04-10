Tahawwur Hussain Rana, one of India's most wanted accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, will soon land in India after being extradited from the United States on Wednesday (Apr 9).

The 64-year-old is being transported to India's Delhi on a special chartered flight. Reports suggest that immediately after landing, he would be taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is coordinating his extradition along with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian-American of Pakistani origin, is linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and is a known associate of David Coleman Headley, one of the key plotters of the 26/11 attacks that killed over 166 people.

In India, Rana faces serious charges, including criminal conspiracy, waging war against India, murder, forgery, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He had fought a long legal battle in US courts to avoid extradition, citing poor health — including Parkinson's, a serious abdominal aneurysm, and suspected bladder cancer — but his final appeal was rejected by the US Supreme Court on April 7.

Amit Shah lauds extradition

Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the extradition as a major win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy.

"The return of Tahawwur Rana is a big success of the Modi government's diplomacy, because the governments under whose rule the bomb blasts took place could not bring him back," said Shah's office in a post on X.

He also took a dig at Congress and said, "governments under whose rule the bomb blasts took place could not bring him back".

Rana's arrival is expected to kick off a high-profile trial and may offer deeper insights into the global terror networks behind 26/11 — and the alleged role of Pakistan's ISI.

It remains unclear whetherthe Mumbai Police will also get custody of Rana. Talking to ANI, officials said that depends on the terms of extradition.

(With inputs from agencies)